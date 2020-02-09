The Cabinet is going to equalize female and male wages
The Cabinet plans to raise the wages of women in Ukraine by 2025, to a value of 83% of the salaries of men. And by 2030 to bring them up to 85%.
This is stated in the Concept of realization of state policy in the sphere of development of socially responsible business approved by the government, reports Wave.
According to the document, in 2015 the ratio of male and female salaries was at the level of 74.9%.
Thus, the government wants to reduce this gap in a given time.
In addition, the Concept provides the nominal growth rate of the average monthly wage in Ukraine:
— up to 500% in 2025;
— up to 800% by 2030.
Also, according to the Concept, the growth of direct foreign investments in the Ukrainian economy will increase from $ 3 billion. (level in 2015) to $ 16 billion. in 2025 17.5 billion. by the year 2030.
The concept of implementation of state policy in the sphere of development of socially responsible business involves the implementation of measures aimed at environmental protection, employment of population, development of labor relations, the development of a strategy of social responsibility of economic entities.
The implementation of the concept provided for the period up to 2030 two steps (2025 and 2030).