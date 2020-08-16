The Cabinet is launching a new construction inspection is scandalous EXTINGUISH
The Cabinet of Ministers has legalized the State inspection of urban development.
The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decree “Some issues of the functioning of the organs of architecture and construction control and supervision,” which will allow State inspection of urban development of Ukraine to start to perform its functions and powers.
This was announced by the Minister of community development and territory Alexey Chernyshev, the press service of the Ministry.
“The adopted resolution will contribute to the further implementation of measures related to the elimination of the State architectural and building inspection and the creation of the State inspection of urban development of Ukraine. The GIG will start working from the moment of filling of the state by at least 30%,” said Chernyshev.
The Cabinet allowed the GIG to perform its functions
According to the Minister, adopted by resolution created the legal basis for the formation of interregional territorial bodies of the State inspection of urban development of Ukraine as legal entities of public law.
