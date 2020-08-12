The Cabinet is ready to sell half of Naftogaz, Ukrzaliznytsya and Ukrposhta
Photo: korrespondent.net
The Cabinet has launched the privatization of some 200 state-owned enterprises
The main terms of the privatization in government see the increase in jobs, taxes and investments.
The Cabinet allows the sale of up to 50% of the shares of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsya PJSC and the state enterprise Ukrposhta. This is stated in the government bill, which will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, August 12.
The document proposes to keep state 100% NAEK Energoatom, PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, NEK Ukrenergo, GP Eastern mining and processing plant, SE Administration of sea ports of Ukraine.
Into the list not subject to privatization are also encouraged to include GP market Operator and Guaranteed buyer GP, GP Document printing plant Ukraine, Kyiv offset factory, southern design office.
In addition, it is proposed to consolidate the status not subject to privatization for state enterprise Antonov, the Nikolaev shipbuilding plant, Central design Bureau, the proton. These enterprises are permitted to convert into joint stock companies.
It is proposed to prohibit the privatization of the National circus of Ukraine, the National centre of theatrical arts. Les Kurbas national cinema of Alexander Dovzhenko national Olympic sports complex, sports complex, arena Lviv.
Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal at the government meeting on August 12, said that companies operating in the field of national security, natural monopolies, and important social processes should remain state-controlled.
According to him, the state ownership is now about 3 thousand enterprises.
“The main terms of the privatization, we see the increase in jobs, taxes and investments. We are talking about companies like Naftogaz or Energoatom”, — he explained.
After this, the Cabinet took the decision to transfer the state property Fund for privatization of some 200 state-owned enterprises.
We will remind, on July 29, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal announced that the Ukrainian state budget in the next few years should receive approximately $1 billion from large-scale privatization.
korrespondent.net