The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of energy and environmental protection
Despite the fact that the Department of energy and environmental protection initiated the coal reform, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister profile Stanislav Kovalevsky.
This is stated in the decree of Cabinet of Ministers No. 185 of 3 March 2020, which was published on the government portal.
His post Stanislav Kovalevsky was appointed on 16 October last year, the energy Department, he was responsible for the coal industry.
In the past the former Deputy Minister was a co-founder of LLC “Meta limited”, Director “TD “Energougol” and headed the Donetsk branch of the “ekoyl”.
At the moment, Minister of energy and environmental protection Alexey Argelia seven deputies: Vitaliy Shubin (Deputy), Konstantin Chizhik (European integration), Irina Stavchuk Oleksiy Ryabchin, Roman Abramov, Vladimir golovatenco and Sergey Maslichenko.