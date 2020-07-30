The Cabinet praised the economy’s decline for the quarter at 14%
Ukrainian metallurgy has proven to be one of the most affected industries
According to the government, a quarterly decline in gross domestic product by 14% will lead to its decline as a whole for 2020 4.8%.
The fall of the Ukrainian economy in the April-June 2020 will be 14% compared to the same period of 2019. This forecast is contained in the issue prospectus of bonds of external state loan, represented by the Ministry of Finance to potential investors.
The budget deficit will not exceed laid down in the law the figure of 7.5% of GDP for the year.
As reported, the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture estimates a decrease in the gross domestic product of Ukraine in January-may 5.9%.
