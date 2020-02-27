The Cabinet proposes to pay for later retirement
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to pay monthly more than 500 UAH for a later retirement to certain categories of pensioners.
This decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, said Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk in his Telegram channel.
“The government’s decision — in case of parliamentary approval — will allow to increase the allowances 1380 pensioners and to establish a uniform approach to the determination of their size,” wrote the Prime Minister.
According to the Pension Fund, average pension for retirement is 3064 UAH. Taking into account indexation of 11% in March, the pension will increase to 3370 UAH (+UAH 306).