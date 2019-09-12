The Cabinet said how much the budget was worth Independence Day
The Ministry of culture paid for the capital’s celebrations for Independence Day 259,6 thousand hryvnias.
Source: replies to the queries of “Ukrainian truth” of the Ministry of culture, Kyiv city state administration, the President’s Office and the Ministry of Finance
Details: the Preparation and holding celebrations on August 24, 2019 at the Independence square instructed the State theatrical Agency.
In Russia they say that the money allocated for performances of piano, National Symphony orchestra, the Ukrainian national choir. H. Ropes.
The estimate for the salary of the Director of the stage, administrative groups and artists left 62 thousand hryvnias, 113,5 thousand – on payment of the invited teams.
Kiev celebration a cost of 290 thousand UAH. These funds were aimed at laying flowers to the monument Hrushevsky and events near KSCA.
Last year the anniversary of Independence the Ministry of culture has funded two events in the capital: 100 thousand hryvnias in the St. Sophia Cathedral and the musical accompaniment of prayer event at the Alley of Heroes Heavenly Hundreds on 74,4 thousand.
Capital in 2018, paid for Independence Day 187 thousand.
In the response of the Ministry of culture is not specified whether the estimate 2019, the year on the move, with the participation of the President and the participation of famous artists, in particular, music video Director Alan Badoev, choreographer Elena Kolyadenko, singers Tina Karol and Alina Pash.
The office of President Vladimir Zelensky said that Badoev and Kolyadenko from the state budget were not paid.
At the same time, none of the agencies, which turned up (OPU, the Cabinet of Ministers, Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of culture), not reported, based on what the music video Director and choreographer to join the organization of events and concluded with them the contract.
Kyiv city state administration said that did not pay for the services Badoev and Kolyadenko.
The Cabinet of Ministers on the question of the cost of the celebrations, in particular, transfers from the regions, said that is not the administrator of this information. The government sent requests up in different ministries, regional and Kyiv city state administration.
The defense Ministry could not say how much military parade in 2018, which Vladimir Zelensky decided not to. The parade is funded within the overall annual budget, and additional funds are not allocated.
At the same time, in 2019, the state has allocated for award to military personnel 371,5 million. This amount is 38 times higher than last year, when “encouraging” the military gave 9.7 million.