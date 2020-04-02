The Cabinet supported three social initiatives Zelensky
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at its meeting on 1 April was supported by three social initiatives of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the protection of pensioners and other vulnerable people in the global crisis because of the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.
This became known from the message in the Telegram’s official channel of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Smagala.
“The government at the session has supported social initiatives of the President aimed at protecting pensioners and other vulnerable segments of the population in connection with the global crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19”, — stated in the message.
It is also noted that according to the presidential initiatives from 1 April 2020 to pensioners aged over 80 years receiving pensions of less than UAH 9205, introduced a surcharge at the rate of 500 UAH.
The so-called “quarantine thousand” will not only pensioners who receive pensions of less than UAH 5,000 per month, but some other vulnerable categories of Ukrainians.
In addition, in may will be indexed at 11%, whereby the average size of increase of pension payments will be 260 UAH.
The Cabinet noted that such initiatives require changes in the budget which must also support the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
The government expects to support changes to the state budget the Verkhovna Rada next week, which will allow you to start paying one-time assistance in the amount of 1000 UAH in April.