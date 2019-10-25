The Cabinet was told what the hryvnia exchange rate in the next three years
The government presented a forecast of the hryvnia in the years 2020-2022. This reports the press service of the Cabinet.
The updated figures take into account the strengthening of the hryvnia, the decline in world prices for energy resources, increase of investment attractiveness of Ukraine, so a higher percentage of GDP growth in the next three years compared with the previous macroeconomic forecasts.
The hryvnia to the U.S. dollar in this scenario is projected at 24.8 UAH per U.S. dollar for the year 2020, and 23.9 UAH in 2021 and 24.2 UAH in 2022.
For the implementation of such an optimistic scenario, will influence the speed of reforms, particularly anticorruption, judicial protection of property rights.
However, according to international practice, while the draft Budget for 2020 will lay a more conservative forecast at a higher rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar.
In accordance with the requirements of the Budget code these indicators will be reviewed quarterly and may change within the existing forecast based on the actual state of the economy.