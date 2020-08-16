The Cabinet will consider the completion of houses “Ukrbud”
The Ministry proposed to consider the issue of transfer of objects “Ukrbud” at the Cabinet meeting.
The Ministry of defence has proposed to consider at the next meeting of Cabinet the conclusion of the agreements on the construction of housing complexes of the Corporation “ukrbud” in the lands Ministry on the terms offered by the company “Kyivmiskbud”. This was reported in the press service of the defense Ministry.
“To address the issue of completing the construction of housing complexes of the Ukrainian state building Corporation “ukrbud” on the lands of the defense Ministry to the Prime Minister of Ukraine sent a letter, proposing to consider at the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers the issue by entering into agreements on the terms proposed private joint stock company “holding company “Kyivmiskbud”, the termination of commercial disputes”, — have informed in the Ministry.
Note that in the case of this decision, the Cabinet will automatically void the claims of the military Prosecutor’s office, which deals with the question of return of land of the Ministry of defense received “Ukrbud” under construction.
In 2017, the former chief military Prosecutor Anatoly Matios in the interests of the Ministry of defense asked the court to invalidate an agreement on the construction of the residential complex “Char_vne city” in land area of 12.24 ha in Kiev, considering the contract is illegal. According to the contract, for the provision of land by the military was to receive 6% of the constructed apartments.
May 20 at a press conference on the results of the first year of his presidency Zelensky recommended the mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko to connect the issue with the Corporation “ukrbud” and report on the situation.
In turn, Klitschko said that the problem with the unfinished issues of the “ukrbud” Corporation are not within the purview of the mayor and the city government, and the contract for the completion of houses on land of the Ministry of defense shall be signed by the Ministry itself.
