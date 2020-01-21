The calculation of pensions in Ukraine will be the new
Pension Fund of Ukraine approved the new average wage for November 2019.
This reports the press service of the PFC.
According to the Fund data, the average salary was approved at UAH 9476,84 (-79,53 UAH), while during October amounted to UAH 9556,37.
“Approved the average salary in November 2019, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On compulsory state pension insurance” is taken into account for the calculation of pensions”, – noted in the Pension Fund.