The calgary zoo saved the king penguin chick (PHOTO)

Zookeepers in calgary saved nevylupivshihsya the penguin, covering its seriously damaged by the shell fragments of another egg.

In a press release, the calgary zoo says that the animal care noticed bits of shell eggs of the king penguin on the beach area for the birds during the August long weekend.

It was expected that the chick will hatch in a week, so the veterinary team repaired the broken shell with a piece of the egg shell penguin Humboldt, stored several years, after which the egg was placed in an electronic incubator.

After a few tense days of waiting, the baby finally decided to get out, trying to squeeze through a small hole.

Seeing that there’s particular dynamics, team and the calgary zoo is carefully helped him to recapture a piece of the shell a little more and, at the same time, turned on the record the sound of the Royal penguin, that he felt in familiar surroundings.

Penguin fully hatched Wednesday, and now he was being closely monitored.