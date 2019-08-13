The calgary zoo saved the king penguin chick (PHOTO)

| August 13, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

В зоопарке Калгари спасли птенца королевского пингвина (ФОТО)

Zookeepers in calgary saved nevylupivshihsya the penguin, covering its seriously damaged by the shell fragments of another egg.

In a press release, the calgary zoo says that the animal care noticed bits of shell eggs of the king penguin on the beach area for the birds during the August long weekend.

It was expected that the chick will hatch in a week, so the veterinary team repaired the broken shell with a piece of the egg shell penguin Humboldt, stored several years, after which the egg was placed in an electronic incubator.

After a few tense days of waiting, the baby finally decided to get out, trying to squeeze through a small hole.

Seeing that there’s particular dynamics, team and the calgary zoo is carefully helped him to recapture a piece of the shell a little more and, at the same time, turned on the record the sound of the Royal penguin, that he felt in familiar surroundings.

Penguin fully hatched Wednesday, and now he was being closely monitored.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.