The canadian authorities intend to invest $1bn in the solutions of transport problems in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Two months later held the canadian Federal election, and, therefore, candidates are starting to hit the voters the largest and brilliant plans.

Some of these plans are taking shape campaign promises, while others, especially those who come from the ruling liberal government, implemented in the form of large capital investments.

If they are not sent into retirement in October of this year, the team of Justin Trudeau intends to spend more than $ 1 billion for projects in the field of public transport the greater Toronto area, including a stunning expansion of congested stations Bloor-Yonge in Toronto, which planned to spend $ 500 million.

The Minister of infrastructure and the urban environment of Canada françois-Philippe champagne announced the funding along with provincial and municipal governments during a press conference in Scarborough on Monday morning.

The Federal government said that they decided to Finance, in particular, the restructuring of the Bloor-Yonge Station, as it is the busiest subway station in Toronto that daily takes more than 200,000 passengers on weekdays.

The purpose of the extension is the intention to get rid of the crowds, which became permanent for Bloor-Yonge, reducing waiting time and improving the level of safety of passengers.

If all goes according to plan, there will be an additional platform on line 2 at Yonge Station, modified the existing passenger platform on line 1 at the Bloor Station and a new substation.

Approximately $585,200,000 will be spent on construction of six new stations along the SmartTrack rail corridors Stouffville, Lakeshore East and Kitchener GO.

Funding for both projects will come from Fund long-term infrastructure development program of Canada, launched in 2016, under which the Federal government needs to invest more than 180 billion dollars over 12 years in the construction of “cities of the 21st century” and giving the cities the “tools necessary for prosperity and innovation.”