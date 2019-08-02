The canadian economy has grown this year thanks to a team of raptors (PHOTOS)

Loading...

It turned out that the big win basketball team the Toronto raptors had a positive impact not only on the sports sector of the country, but also on the economy. This is evidenced by the Statistics Canada.

Overall growth in the economy exceeded the expectations of economists, and a small portion of the growth in the fields of art, entertainment as well as accommodation and gastronomy.

Economic growth in the arts and entertainment industry was recorded at 0.5%, and in housing and feeding of 0.4%.

These industries include ticket sales to sporting events, restaurants and sports bars, where the broadcast of the championship game.

The championship teams of raptors has attracted the attention of the whole country, even those people who are absolutely not interested in basketball.

Subsequently, it helped the canadian economy to rise, and this greatly differentiates raptors from other well-known sports teams in Toronto, for example, Maple Leafs or Blue Jays.

In the end, real gross domestic product in Canada rose 0.2% in may, the third month in a row.