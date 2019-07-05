The canadian found a way to legally purchased kilos of marijuana
The resident of Canada were allowed to buy medical marijuana weight, because more stringent restrictions violate his constitutional rights. The decision adopted by the Federal court of the country, reports CBC News.
Allan Harris has permission from the doctor to accept up to 100 grams of marijuana a day, however by law he could not carry more than 150 grams. According to men, this greatly increased his spending, and limit the opportunity to travel, he could not absent himself from home for more than a day and a half and I overpaid for the delivery of small portions.
As a result, the court sided with the men. The ruling said that Harris in fact was unjustly under house arrest. This occurred due to inadequately low for the case of restrictions on the total amount of cannabis. Canadians were allowed to purchase and always have a ten day portions — that is, pounds of marijuana.
The judge in this case noted that the permitted quantity of cannabis “extraordinary high,” but stressed that dose determination is “a matter for professionals, not the court.” CBC News notes that a large amount normally allowed by the people who use the plant including in cooking.
yaizakon.com.ua