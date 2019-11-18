The Canadians introduced a new Inkas armored Sentry for special units
Canadian SUV Inkas Sentry received a number of upgrades for special units.
Recall that the model is assembled on the basis of a pickup truck and is intended for law enforcement.
The machine has an armored body, which prevents damage as a result of attacks with automatic weapons and explosions of fragmentation grenades.
The model is based on Ford’s platform, reinforced suspension, brakes, and a restyled body. Under the hood of the armored car is a 6.7-liter 330-horsepower diesel engine. It works for a couple with a nine-automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
The model has a roomy interior that can accommodate seven passengers.
They can use heating and cooling, safe, mini-bar, night review and the circular review. From the civilian version of the updated model has a more powerful engine (367 HP) and six-speed automatic transmission.
An updated version can reach speeds up to 140 kilometers per hour.
Depending on the purpose, the machine can be equipped with a rotary turret, a sound signal, a winch with electronic control, night vision devices and additional engine protection from damage.