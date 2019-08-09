The candidate for President of the United States Biden’s ‘not all there’, says trump (PHOTO)

Loading...

Contender for the US presidency from the Democratic party, Joseph Biden demonstrates his statements that he “not all,” said the current occupant of the White house, Republican Donald trump.

“Look, Joe’s not all there. I heard this comment, saw it on TV, heard his comment. Joe Biden is not all there. This can have a President you can not”, – quotes the American President, the Agency TASS.

He stressed that he does not consider Biden a strong opponent in the upcoming November 2020, following the presidential election and will welcome the possible nomination by the Democrats of his candidacy.

“I’ll be glad if he becomes the candidate,” said trump.

Speaking Thursday at a campaign event in Iowa, organized by Democrats of Asian and Hispanic origin, Biden said that “poor children are just as smart and talented as white children.” Soon after he recovered, assuring that you wanted to say “children from wealthy families”.

76-year-old Biden is one of the heavyweights of American politics and is perceived as the favorite in the presidential race for the Democrats. In the past he has twice taken were unsuccessful attempts to compete for the seat in the White house – in 1988 and 2008 (and in the first case, he was accused of plagiarism). In 2009-17 also held the position of Vice President of the United States.

Biden is a skilled orator, but at times not quite successfully speaks that repeatedly created problems for him.