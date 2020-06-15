The candidate in mayors of Tokyo has promised to cancel the Olympics if he wins the election
Taro Yamamoto
45-year-old actor Taro Yamamoto, who became a candidate for Governor of Tokyo, from the party “Rave Shinsengumi”, which aims to challenge the establishment and established norms and to help those categories of citizens whose rights are infringed in a traditional society, promises to cancel scheduled for 2021 Olympic games, reports english.kyodonews.net.
According to Yamamoto, but the abolition of the Olympic games in 2020 he also promised to pay the residents for 100 thousand yen ($934).
Note that according to recent polls, current Governor Yuriko Koike, who in 2016, became the first woman on a post of the Governor of Tokyo, is the main favorite in the upcoming elections to be held on 5 July.
We will remind, the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo postponed to next year.