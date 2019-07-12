The candidate in presidents of the United States figured out how to solve the immigration crisis on the border
The presidential candidate from the US democratic party, Elizabeth Warren said that if elected President, she will hold wide migration policy, which will allow to decriminalize illegal border crossing and to stop the use of private detention centres, writes Reuters.
In its plan, which consists of 22 items, there is also the way in which today’s migrants can obtain citizenship and increased restrictions on refugees that will seek asylum in the country.
“We need expanded legal immigration, which will develop our economy, reunite families and meet the requirements of our labor market,” wrote Warren in a statement on Medium.com announcing his plan.
“We need real reform that will provide cost-effective security at our borders, eliminate the root causes of migration and provide a path to status and citizenship to our neighbors did not have to live in fear” — said the politician.
Immigration has become a hot topic in the presidential race. The current President, Republican Donald trump, who is running for 2020, has made the fight against illegal immigration Central to his campaign, 2016 and promised to build a wall on the border of US and Mexico to prevent migrants into the country.
As President, he began to show absolute intolerance to immigration laws that led to mass arrests, separation of migrants from their children and protests against conditions in private detention centers for migrants.
Democrats criticized the policy of detention trump. But they were divided on the question of whether to change the U.S. law so that it no longer considered illegal border crossing as a criminal offence.
Warren, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, joined other Democrats in calling for the decriminalization of border crossings, saying that it should only be a civil offense.
“This additional criminal situation is absolutely no need to ensure border security, and for a century it is rarely used,” writes Warren.
She also joined the liberal wing of his party, urging to eliminate the immigration and customs Agency (ICE). Instead, Warren said she will completely rebuild the Agency, and it will be responsible for compliance with immigration law along with customs and border patrol (CBP).
“I will rebuild CBP and ICE from top to bottom, concentrating their efforts on efforts on internal security, such as inspection of goods, identify counterfeit goods and prevent smuggling and trafficking,” said Warren.