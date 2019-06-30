The candidate of the “public Servants” Jean Beleniuk became the champion of the European games (photo)

| June 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Кандидат от "Слуги народа" Жан Беленюк стал чемпионом Европейских игр (фото)

Greco-Roman style Jean Beleniuk has won the final of the weight category up to 87 kg Islam Abbasov from Azerbaijan 3: 1 and won gold at the European games in Minsk.

“Thank you to all the Ukrainians, who supported me and wanted to win. II European games is a very important start for me. I gave 100% and very glad that I have the gold medal”, – quotes the athlete, the national Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

“Two previous visits to Belarus for me ended in defeats, and now I managed to put a good point at the end of the European games. I congratulate the entire Ukraine, all the fans and everyone involved in this event – the beautiful performances of Ukrainian team,” added Beleniuk.

On Sunday in Minsk hosted the final, ninth medal day of the European games in 2019. In the asset “blue-yellow” in the capital of Belarus for 40 awards – 11 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze.

Recall, Jean Beleniuk is running for Parliament on the party list of “public Servant” under passing the number 10. According to the latest polls, the President’s party gaining 45 percent of the vote.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.