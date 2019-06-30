The candidate of the “public Servants” Jean Beleniuk became the champion of the European games (photo)
Greco-Roman style Jean Beleniuk has won the final of the weight category up to 87 kg Islam Abbasov from Azerbaijan 3: 1 and won gold at the European games in Minsk.
“Thank you to all the Ukrainians, who supported me and wanted to win. II European games is a very important start for me. I gave 100% and very glad that I have the gold medal”, – quotes the athlete, the national Olympic Committee of Ukraine.
“Two previous visits to Belarus for me ended in defeats, and now I managed to put a good point at the end of the European games. I congratulate the entire Ukraine, all the fans and everyone involved in this event – the beautiful performances of Ukrainian team,” added Beleniuk.
On Sunday in Minsk hosted the final, ninth medal day of the European games in 2019. In the asset “blue-yellow” in the capital of Belarus for 40 awards – 11 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze.
Recall, Jean Beleniuk is running for Parliament on the party list of “public Servant” under passing the number 10. According to the latest polls, the President’s party gaining 45 percent of the vote.