The capital of Lithuania, poured heavy rain, the cars literally swim through the streets (photo)

| August 8, 2019 | News | No Comments
Столицу Литвы залило сильным ливнем, машины буквально плавают по улицам (фото)

The capital of Lithuania, on 8 August, has experienced unprecedented precipitation: heavy rain in Vilnius have led to street flooding and the restriction of traffic. Due to the fact that a number of streets were flooded, traffic flow had to put in a detour.

Forecasters believe that rain will be delayed until the end of the day, so, the possible new state of emergency in the city.

Precipitation was caused by an Atlantic cyclone that swept Western Europe. Heavy rains in the coming days are expected throughout the territory of Lithuania.

Recall that in Ukraine on August 3-4, also felt the influence of the cyclone from Romania, who brought cold, squalls and heavy rains. According to forecasts, national forecasts, August 8 will be the temperature peak, and then a period of moderately warm weather in the early autumn.

Photo delfi. lt

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015.