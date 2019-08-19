The captain of “Aston Villa” has established a unique record of the English Premier League

August 19, 2019
Капитан "Астон Виллы" установил уникальный антирекорд Английской Премьер-Лиги

Jack Grealish

The captain of “Aston Villa” Jack Grealish set a dubious achievement of the English Premier League, losing their last 20 matches in the Premier League in a row, thus entering the annals of English football.

On the eve of “villiany” lost in the home match to “Bournemouth” 1:2, and the 23-year-old Jack scored effective transfer to Douglas Louis.

We will add, this is disappointing for Grilie series started in the 2014/15 season when he lost two matches.

The following 16 defeats in the Premier League Jack suffered in the campaign 2015/16, after which Villa left the top division, scoring just 17 points in the championship.

In the third round of Birmingham people attended Everton. Series Grilie can be extended.

