The captain of “Aston Villa” urged fans to stay home, and then, by breaking quarantine, went to a party and staged an accident (video)
Jack Grealish
The captain of “Aston Villa” Jack Grealish broke the rules of quarantine and got in an accident, smashing his Range Rover, worth 80 thousand pounds, reports The Sun.
However, the first player posted a video on social media, where he urged fans to stay home.
And then went to a party for ex-player “Villa” 33-year-old Ross McCormack, which was also attended by 38-year-old former player of the national team of Northern Ireland and “Leeds” Tony Capaldi.
In the morning, returning from a party, car Grilie drove only 150 metres away and collided with two vehicles of the brand Mercedes.
Grealish has promised the owners of the affected cars that will reimburse their losses, and then left the scene on foot. The external view of the Jack caused a lot of issues.
Recall that Grealish is a graduate of “Aston Villa”. In this season Premier League the 24-year-old midfielder has played 26 matches in which he scored 7 goals and made 6 assists.