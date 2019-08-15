The captain of “Dynamo” took a tough conversation with the ultras after the match against club Brugge (video)

| August 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
У капитана "Динамо" произошел жесткий разговор с ультрас после матча с "Брюгге" (видео)

After the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League against club Brugge (3:3), which cost “Dinamo” participate in the tournament, Dynamo’s captain Viktor Tsygankov found the courage to approach the stands where the fans of “Dynamo” and to thank them for their support at the NSC “Olympic”.

However, not all fans of this gesture much.

Tsygankova have had a conversation in a raised voice with one of the fans.

Attention to the video, there is profanity.

We will add that after the fiasco in Kiev the match head coach of “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich was dismissed.

