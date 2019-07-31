The captain of Fenerbahce in the semi-final of the Audi Cup decided to leave the field because of the whistling of the fans (video)
The players of Bayern humiliated Fenerbahce in the semifinals of the preseason Audi Cup tournament – match at “Allianz Arena” in Munich ended with the score 6:1 in favor of the team Niko Kovac.
Note that at 72 minutes, there was an unpleasant episode involving the captain of the Turkish team Nabil the as Monaco are coming forward.
Nabil was developing his team’s attacking on the flank, but was booed by fans. Dirar stopped, threw the ball over the side line of the field and was going to have to leave the Board.
But the head coach of the Istanbul teams, with players from both teams and referee Felix Braham returned the captain on the field.
About the reasons for the catcalls of the fans as Monaco are coming forward are not reported. Probably, this behavior of the fans affected by devastating score in the match.