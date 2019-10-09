The captain of real Madrid brought all the tattoo from the torso (photo)
October 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Sergio Ramos
The captain of real Madrid and Spain national team Sergio Ramos has impressed fans with an unusual power of his spirit.
Central defender in his Instagram published a post with the picture where his torso and arms disappeared all the tattoos that 33-year-old Sergio was not less famous than his skill.
For the time Ramos has built his more than 30 drawings.
True or photoshop – to emerge soon. Tomorrow for the “updated” Ramos can be seen in the qualifying match of Euro 2020, which the Spaniards will meet on the road with the Icelanders.