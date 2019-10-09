The captain of real Madrid brought all the tattoo from the torso (photo)

Sergio Ramos
The captain of real Madrid and Spain national team Sergio Ramos has impressed fans with an unusual power of his spirit.

Central defender in his Instagram published a post with the picture where his torso and arms disappeared all the tattoos that 33-year-old Sergio was not less famous than his skill.

For the time Ramos has built his more than 30 drawings.

True or photoshop – to emerge soon. Tomorrow for the “updated” Ramos can be seen in the qualifying match of Euro 2020, which the Spaniards will meet on the road with the Icelanders.

