The captain of real Madrid faces a 12-match disqualification
September 30, 2019
Sergio Ramos
The captain of real Madrid Sergio Ramos could receive a lengthy suspension, because of the unpleasant incident that happened in the Central match of the 6th round of the Examples against Atletico Madrid (0:0), reports xsport.ua citing Sport.es.
In the Madrid Derby, Sergio insulted a linesman.
If “plans” will submit a complaint to the Committee for the competition and it is proved that Ramos insulted the judge, he could face disqualification for a term from 4 to 12 matches in La Liga.
In this case, he will not play against Barcelona on 26th October, clarifies the issue.