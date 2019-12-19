The captain of real Madrid has become the absolute leader of El Classico
Sport
On the eve of the camp Nou hosted the missed match of the 10th round of La Liga between FC Barcelona and real Madrid.
Next, the 243rd match El Classico is the winner not found – 0:0.
On the field “Royal club” brought Sergio Ramos, for which the confrontation with the “Barcelona” became the 43rd in his career.
And according to this indicator, the captain of real Madrid has become the absolute leader, according to Gracenote Live.
Ramos walked Manuel Macys, Paco Gento and Xavi, which, in turn, was overtaken by the captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi.