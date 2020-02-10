The captain of real Madrid has set a unique record of the championship of Spain
Sergio Ramos
In the framework of the 23rd round of the Spanish La Liga, the leader of the current season, real Madrid away met resistance from the CA Osasuna – 4:1.
One goal was scored by Sergio Ramos.
Thus, the 33-year-old captain real became the first player in the history of La Liga, who scored 17 Championships in a row, according to Gracenote Sports.
His first goal Sergio scored 26 Sep 2004 when I still played for Seville.
This season, Ramos has played for real Madrid 29 matches in all competitions, scored six goals.
Just for a career, Sergio has scored 90 goals in the “Royal club”.