The captain of real Madrid received the penalty of 1 million euros for tax evasion
Sergio Ramos
The Spanish Treasury has written to the captain of real Madrid and Spain national team Sergio Ramos penalty in the amount of 1 million euros for tax evasion, according to El Mundo.
33-year-old Ramos is accused of violating tax legislation on image rights in the period from 2012 to 2014.
Despite the fact that the Spaniard has already paid half of this amount, he denies his guilt and claims that he paid taxes in accordance with Spanish law.
Sergio intends to challenge this decision with the possibility of a return already paid funds.
Ramos this season has made 15 appearances for real in all competitions and scored one goal.
In the last round of real Madrid away narrowly lost “Mallorca” (0:1) and lost in La Liga the palm of Barcelona.