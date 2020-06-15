The captain of real Madrid repeated the record of performance for La Liga defenders
Sergio Ramos
In the penultimate match of the 28th round of La Liga real Madrid took “Eibar” in the first half, scoring three unanswered goals and secured their overall victory – 3:1.
One of the goals on account of the captain of the “Royal club” Sergio Ramos.
For 34-year-old Spaniard the ball was already 67th in his career in the championship of Spain. He compared that figure with the legend “Barcelona” and the current coach of the Netherlands Ronald Koeman, who of the 67 goals more than half – 46 scored from the penalty spot. Ramos punches from the spot just 11.
It is noteworthy that the goal “Eibar” Sergio scored in an uncharacteristic manner – leg. The last of his 16 goals Ramos scored or head, or penalty, according to Gracenote.