The captain of real Madrid repeated the unpleasant record in the Champions League
Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane
On the eve of the Madrid “real” on “Santiago Bernabeu” has conceded “Manchester city” in the first match of 1/8 final Champions League 1:2.
One of the anti-heroes of this match was the captain of the “Royal club” Sergio Ramos.
Initially, the 33-year-old defender allowed the striker guests Gabriel Jesus himself to beat in aerial duels, and then the score ended in a draw – 1:1.
And then Sergio broke the rules at the same Jesusa and saw a red card.
This removal was for Ramos is the fourth within the Champions League, and according to this indicator, he caught up with the Champions – Edgar Davids and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
At the same time, Ramos three removal of direct red cards, which is also a record.
Just on account of the Spaniard, 27 deletions in 903 games in his career. On average, Sergio was removed from the field in each 50-meter leg.
Earlier it was reported that the captain of real Madrid brought all tattoos from the body.