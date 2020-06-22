The captain of real Madrid set a record in La Liga
Sergio Ramos
In the final match of the 30th round of La Liga real Madrid in the Basque Country in the second half broke the resistance of his team-mates of the “real Sociedad” – 2:1.
One of the goals was scored by the captain of the “Royal club” Sergio Ramos.
For 34-year-old player of the Spanish national team this goal was the 68th, scored in the Spanish League. By this measure, he bypassed the former defender of “Barcelona” and Ronald Koeman became the highest scoring defender in La Liga.
It is worth noting that 67 of his 46 goals the Dutchman scored from the penalty spot, while the Spaniard only 12 scored from the spot.
In addition, Ramos repeated a personal record in a single La Liga season. Goal against real Sociedad was his 7th this season.
The victory of real Madrid was for Ramos 445 in the Spanish clubs. According to this indicator, Sergio walked to the ex-goalkeeper of “Barcelona” the Andoni Zubizarreta (444) and went on a pure 5-th place. More victories in the Spanish clubs won Lionel Messi (507), Xavi (482), Iker Casillas (463) and Andres Iniesta (459).
Let us add that the victory in San Sebastian allowed real Madrid to overtake Barcelona, and in personal meetings to head standings of the championship.
Until the end of the championship left to hold 8 rounds.