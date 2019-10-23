The captain of real Madrid set record in Champions League (video)
Sergio Ramos
In the third round of the group stage of the Champions League Madrid “real” in Istanbul defeated Galatasaray (1:0) – the only goal in the match was scored in the 18th minute of the German legionary “real” Toni Kroos.
With this victory, and the defeat of club Brugge in a match against “Paris Saint Germain” (0:5), “the real” with four points and moved into 2nd place in the standings, behind the Parisians 5 points.
For the captain of the “Royal club” Sergio Ramos victory on the banks of the Golden Horn had a double connotation – 33-the summer football player, playing 121st match in the Champions League, became the champion of tournament among the defenders at the number of meetings held.
On this indicator it on one match surpassed his former teammate Roberto Carlos.
It should be noted that for these matches Ramos has scored 12 goals and 8 assists.
Game review – on the website of the official broadcaster of the League.