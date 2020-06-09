The captain of real Madrid to restart La Liga drastically changed the image (photo)
The captain of real Madrid and Spain national team Sergio Ramos markedly changed his appearance for the quarantine period.
The Central defender got a gorgeous beard a La Fidel Castro, that just added to his image maturity. The footballer posted a photo on his page in Instagram.
Note that in the conditions of the quarantine imposed in many countries due to pandemic COVID-19, a visit to the hairdressers was impossible.
Apparently, Sergio so accustomed to new realities that decided to take the experiment to the end of the quarantine.
The main thing now to the “new” Ramos accustomed teammates.