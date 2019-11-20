The captain of the England team ahead of Ronaldo became the best scorer of the UEFA Euro 2020
Harry Kane
On the eve ended the group stage of Euro 2020, the results of which determined the 20 teams that will participate in the final stage of the tournament.
In addition, it was determined the best scorer of the qualifying round. He became captain of the England Harry Kane, who scored 12 goals.
Only for England striker Tottenham scored 32 times in 45 games.
Kane 1 the ball ahead of the striker of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Israeli Eran Zahavi.
10 goals scored on account of the Finn Teemu Pukki and a Serb Aleksandra of Mitrovic.
The Ukraine national football team top scorer was Roman Yaremchuk (4 goals), scored three times Ruslan Malinovskiy Victor Tsygankov.