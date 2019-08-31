The car ripped in half in a terrible accident killed 22-year-old Formula 2 (photo, video)
On Saturday, August 31, the first race of the Formula-2 circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium lasted less than two rounds. At the exit of the turn “Red water” was a mass collision. In the end, in standing after hitting the barrier the car of Antoine Hubert at high speed crashed into Juan Manuel Correa. The car the Frenchman broke in two, and the American car overturned.
The injured was rushed to a hospital in liège. However, despite all efforts of doctors, the French Hubert, which on September 22, would be 23 years, died at 18:35 CET, the press service of the International Federation of Motorsport.
American Juan Manuel Correa remains in hospital, his condition is stable (the racer’s broken both legs, suffered a spine).
Antoine Hubert (the son of the French rally driver Francois Hubert) was the current champion of the GP3 series and the pilot of the youth program Renault. In this season of Formula 2, he won two races in Monaco and Le Castellet, and before the race in Belgium was in eighth place in the overall standings.
