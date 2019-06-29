The car was demolished terrace dining with visitors to France
The car demolished a terrace of a cafe together with visitors in the French town of Mirabeau, the newspaper reports .
Seven people suffered especially severe injuries to two women aged 61 and 72 years. It is reported that one of them was taken by helicopter to hospital in Marseille.
According to police, the accident occurred due to the fact that an elderly driver confused the gas and brake pedals.
Earlier, five people were killed in the Chernozemelskiy district of Kalmykia in the collision of passenger car and truck. The driver of Lada Priora left on a strip of oncoming traffic and allowed a head-on collision with KAMAZ.