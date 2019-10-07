The cardiologist called 6 signs that a person needs to check heart
Heart disease leading to every third death in the world, despite the fact that most of them can be prevented, if the time to seek the advice and assistance of a doctor. What signs can say that the human heart needs to be tested?
Pain behind the breastbone. If people easily walked the stairs, but suddenly began to experience discomfort is a Wake-up call. Pain or a feeling of compression, compression in the chest when walking may be a symptom of angina, or angina pectoris.
Shortness of breath and fatigue. If the same distance was given to man hard, he begins to stop to “catch your breath”, and he has shortness of breath with a small and previously habitual physical activity, it is necessary to consult a cardiologist to check heart. This shortness of breath may be a sign of many diseases, including angina and heart failure.
Swelling of the feet. When the heart can no longer cope with the load, develops heart failure, which also manifests itself in the form of swelling, primarily on the feet. If the night at the foot remains a trace of gum socks, it may be regarded as a clear sign of edema, and this is a good reason to go to the doctor.
Ortopnoe. The man becomes uncomfortable to sleep horizontally, there is a need
put your head under a few pillows while sleeping. Do not take calmly to this change, check the heart.
The increase in pressure. Many people independently measure the pressure, but in good health do not pay attention to higher values, considering them his “working pressure”.
“If blood pressure is of the order of or больше140/90 mm Hg. article even in the absence of complaints ? this is the reason for the request for examination,” stated the cardiologist Anton Rodionov.