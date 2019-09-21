The cardiologist called good and bad poses for sleep
Sleep in the posture on the side on the belly can have side effects, but the most harmful thing to sleep sitting up. Cardiologist Valery Garden pointed to the threat and the good habits associated with sleep.
Garden explained why postures for sleep “on one side” and “on the stomach” — are harmful. According to the cardiologist, people who have the habit to sleep only on your side, you can get problems with the spine. In turn, sleep on the abdomen increases intra-abdominal pressure.
One of the most harmful and dangerous the doctor thinks the sleep of a man in a sitting position. Valery Sadovoy said that this posture increases intra-abdominal pressure and causes the swelling. The ultimate outcome of these adverse processes in the body as varicose veins and blood clots.
Useful daytime sleep? According to the cardiologist, a NAP is useful primarily as an opportunity to rest for the body. This sleep reduces blood pressure, improves the heart condition. But the need for daytime sleep is a behavioural stereotype. If a person from childhood used to have a rest day, then an adult he will feel the need to NAP, the doctor explained.
“Really, it is important to rest at a certain time of day, and to gain a day a sufficient number of hours of rest. Many people can’t afford to sleep during the day, so they recommended an eight-hour night sleep,” — said Valery Garden.
The most beneficial to the human body posture for sleeping is on the back, added the expert.