The cardiologist called procedure for people with obesity
Vascular ultrasound of the neck is most likely to show if your body is atherosclerosis.
About why some categories of patients should undergo ultrasonography of the neck vessels, said the cardiologist Anna Soloshenko.
According to the cardiologist, there is a study — vascular ultrasound of the neck, which is likely to show if your body atherosclerosis — cholesterol deposits in the inner wall of blood vessels.
The study of neck vessels simple and short. You have to understand that most often, but not always, the process begins with the vessels of the neck, because that’s where the blood flows under high pressure, which affects the blood vessels.
To make this investigation necessary for people who have abnormalities in the indicators of lipid; people who smoke or have smoked in the past; patients with diabetes, high body mass, those who have relatives and loved ones suffered heart attacks or strokes and die prematurely — especially at a young age.
This study will give the answer, if you have the process of atherosclerosis and what you need to do, in addition to a healthy lifestyle, what medications to take to stop this process and not to give in the future to occur heart attack and stroke. You will have time to adjust the lifestyle, proper nutrition, avoiding harmful habits, achieve a normal body weight.