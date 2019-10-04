The cardiologist called the daily amount of steps that are important for longevity
In youth it is necessary to make not less than 10 thousand steps a day, in old age – at least up to 5-7 thousand. Cardiologist and gerontologist Yuri Konev stressed that without the required number of steps affected the cardiovascular system.
When the person moves a little on foot, it can cause serious health problems, say doctors.
“Regardless of the human occupations of young people it is recommended to take at least 10,000 steps a day, the elderly 6000-7000 steps, and elderly people — 5,000 steps,” — said in an interview with a cardiologist Yuri Konev.
The doctor is convinced that all attempts to increase life expectancy is meaningless if there is no such simple loads, such as walking, or too little.
“If you travel primarily by car, you may experience problems such as overweight, prediabetic condition, high blood pressure and coronary heart disease,” warned Konev.
10,000 steps correspond to about 90 minutes out in the fresh air, but even three minutes walking distance help to improve health, and lowers blood pressure. 15 minutes walk reduce the level of sugar in the blood, and 30 minutes walking help to reduce weight, said Kononov.