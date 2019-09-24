The cardiologist explained why tomatoes should be totally rejected
Tomatoes can be a serious health risk, although they contain a lot of vitamins and minerals. This was told by an American cardiologist Stephen Handry.
We are talking about lectino — varieties of proteins that plants produce to protect themselves from pests. When they enter the body, starts the specific mechanism that leads to inflammatory processes and various diseases, the doctor noted.
This kind of protein destroys not only harmful bacteria but also healthy cells. Tomatoes can cause chronic fatigue syndrome, cause hair loss, skin rashes, and can have a negative effect on brain activity.
It is especially important to pay attention to the presence in food of lectins if you have arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, thyroid disease, cystitis, excess weight.
It is known that in tomatoes is lycopene, which reduces the risk of malignant tumors. Gandi does not dispute this fact, but believes that the health risk in this case is too large.
Also not to be confused with lectin leptin, a hormone that regulates metabolism, or by lecithin, a type of fat that is found in eggs, sunflower or soy.
The doctor thinks tomatoes are dangerous and advises completely abandon their use.
Some studies have indicated that about 20% of all cases of rheumatoid arthritis caused by luchinami the family Solanaceae. The most famous representatives are: tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants and peppers.