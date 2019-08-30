The cardiologist indicated on the first visible symptoms of heart disease
Shortness of breath, bright blush, xanthomas… noticing these symptoms in humans, it is logical to assume that he is susceptible to cardiovascular disease.
Dr. Simon Matskeplishvili talked about, what symptoms first start to honk about problems with the heart and blood vessels.
Shortness of breath. According to the cardiologist, shortness of breath, which appears after a small load, for example, after a short walk, or after you lift bags of groceries from the store, in most cases it indicates a disturbance in the heart.
Swelling of the legs, the doctor noted, can also be a visible sign of abnormalities in the system of blood vessels and heart. In particular, it talks about venous insufficiency, decreased activity of the heart.
That human elevated blood pressure, and high cholesterol (the precursors of coronary heart disease), can honk a bright red face and an unnatural glowthat is not associated with the influence of external factors or load.
Additionally, the cardiologist advises to pay attention to the appearance of a ksant – whitish pimple, formations of cholesterol that often appear on the eyelids. The increase in the number of ksant can talk about the heavy defeat of the cardiovascular system, in such cases, you should always consult a doctor for examination.
Unfavorable symptom of cardiac issues can be a thickening around the nail plate, added the expert.