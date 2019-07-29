The carnage in the food festival in the United States as a terrorist attack (photo)
Monday, July 29, the police of the American city of Gilroy, California, said that the massacre at the festival Gilroy Garlic Festival is a terrorist attack. As already reported “FACTS”, the evening of 28 July, unknown persons opened fire on visitors of the popular festival food. The state government confirmed the death of three people. Injured 15 people.
People help a wounded
The chief of police of Gilroy Scott Smith said on July 29, reporters that staged the attack was two. They entered the territory of the festival, going from the side of the Bay. When it was cut by some sharp instrument metal fence made of wire. It explains how the attackers managed to smuggle a firearm.
Smitty recalled that the area Gilroy Garlic Festival for the past many years is free of weapons — gun free zone, as the Americans say. All festival visitors at the entrance security checks. The attackers knew this, and therefore entered the territory secretly.
Police officers stand near the body of a suspect in the attack
Smith also said that one of the terrorists, police shot and killed a few seconds after he opened fire on visitors. The victim is a white male about 30 years. Was dressed in a uniform similar in cut and color in the military. The chief of police did not say what kind of weapon the assailant used, but, judging by the number of shots that he managed to produce, it was a semi-automatic rifle.
Injured 15 people, many of the first aid rendered on the spot
This assumption is confirmed by the eyewitnesses. Among them was the leader of the group Tin Man Jack van Breen. He and other musicians soon began to play as shots rang out. It happened right near the stage. Van Breen saw the shooter. He confirmed that it was a white male dressed in khaki with grey neck-handkerchief, which he had covered his face. To see him Jack did not really have time. “I started to panic. People began to scatter in different directions. There were many children. I saw a little boy fell to the ground under him formed a pool of blood… Someone from visitors horrified asked her attacker: “Why are you shooting at us?”. The shooter replied curtly: “Because I’m really very angry!”
Scott Smith confirmed that among the dead at the festival have a six year old boy. The child’s name was Steven Romero. His mother was seriously injured in the stomach and leg. The woman is in the hospital, she had surgery.
The assailant did not spare even six-year-old Steven Romero
Smithy thinks shooting at people is only one of the attackers — the one that got killed by the police. The role of the second suspect, it appears. He disappeared. At this stage of the investigation it appears the identity of the shooter. This will help to leave on his accomplice, I’m sure the chief of police.
The US President Donald trump has offered condolences to the families of those killed and wounded. He promised that the police will find out who was behind this attack.
Gilroy Garlic Festival officially recognized by the Guinness Book of records as the largest festival of food with garlic in the world. This year it was held for the 41st time. All proceeds from the festival donated to charity.
