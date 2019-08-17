The carnage in the train in Russia: the bullies tried to squeeze each other’s eyes and kill with a spoon (video)
A terrible incident occurred on the train Novyi Urengoi — Omsk in Russia. Shocked witnesses called it a massacre, writes the channel’s “360”.
It is reported that a second-class carriage gathered a group of four people and began to drink. At some point, as it unfortunately often happens, the drunken conversation turned into a quarrel and then a fight: two men (judging by the tattoos and missing teeth are ex — inmates) jumped on companions and began beating them in front of fellow passengers, among whom were little children.
How then told the passengers, participants of fight have fought to the death, trying to squeeze each other’s eyes, one grabbed the spoon and began to poke her in the opponent, and then began to jump on his head. Neither the conductor nor the head of the train failed to separate the combatants; whether accompanying a part of law enforcement officers, is unknown.
Later in social networks other witnesses claimed that the floor was sticky from blood, and violent men obviously tried to kill each other. There was even a video which really shows that the car splattered with blood. In the end, one is inadequate, beaten to death at the next station, took the ambulance, another was detained by the staff of the Investigative Committee, and two others managed to escape.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the train “Kharkov — Kherson” there was a fight two passengers in a couchette car on the section between the stations of Snigirevka and in Bereznegovatoye of the Nikolaev area. It was reported that the man lay down to rest, but during sleep I felt a sharp pain in the neck. Jumping up from his seat, the man realized that he had stabbed a neighbor, who immediately struck in the arm and leg. Alienate a attacker, the man grabbed his hand, seized a knife and stabbed them in the chest of the enemy.
