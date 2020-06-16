‘The case of Ephraim’ in Hollywood: if celebrities spares American justice
The sad story of the actor Mikhail Yefremov has caused a flurry of conflicting opinions in social networks and Russian TV, reminiscent of the “Voice of America”.
As previously reported, on June 8 in a condition of strong alcoholic intoxication the actor was responsible for a head-on collision of his jeep with his truck. The driver of the van, Sergey Zakharov died from injuries in hospital. It is reported that later in the blood of Ephraim also found traces of drugs. The dispersion of opinions about the future of the actor and a just punishment for his polar — from “Misha cannot be put in jail” to “to Solder to the fullest, to teach it”.
What was the cost to the American Themis with the stars of Hollywood and show business, falling into the same cover?
The pain of the tragedy
In 1987, actor Matthew Broderick (“Ferris Bueller takes day off”, “war games”, “the Producers”) was charged with manslaughter. While in Northern Ireland with his then secret girlfriend actress Jennifer grey (he later married Sarah Jessica Parker), a 25-year-old Broderick was responsible for a traffic accident, when his rented BMW was on the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Volvo. Killed 28-year-old Anna Gallagher, who was driving, and her mother, 63-year-old Margaret Doherty. Broderick received a concussion, a damaged lung, broken legs and ribs. Grey escaped with minor injury.
The examination found no alcohol or drugs in the blood of the actor. He assured police and reporters that did not understand how the left on “oncoming traffic line”, and generally doesn’t remember much about that day. Some observers believe that the American just messed up the movement (In the UK and Northern Ireland it is the left hand side, in contrast to the USA) and he was ashamed to admit it. Broderick was in the hospital for four weeks.
He faces a term of up to five years in prison. But he, as they say, got off lightly. The actor was convicted of careless driving and he paid a fine of $ 175. The family of the victims were outraged, calling the sentence a “mockery of justice”. As reported by the newspaper in 2002, over time, the family of the victims of the collision, declared that he forgave Broderick.
In 2001, actress and model Rebecca Gayheart (it was seen recently in a small role in the Tarantino film “One day in Hollywood”) was driving a car in Los Angeles and knocked down 9-year-old Jorge Cruz, who was crossing the street. The boy died from injuries the next day after the incident. Gayheart pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by driving.
“The pain of this tragedy will live in me always, — said Gayheart. – Despite the claims in the lawsuit, the facts show that it was a very unfortunate case.” She paid the funeral expenses in the amount of 10 thousand dollars.
In November of the same year, the actress was sentenced to three years in prison conditionally, to deprivation of a driving licence for one year, fined 2.8 thousand dollars and 750 hours of community service. The boy’s parents sued her also a civil suit that was settled out of court.
A drop of alcohol
Rock musician Vince Neil, vocalist of the metal band Motley Crue, famous for his violent temper. He was involved in a serious legal wrangle. In late 1984 after a long drinking binge in Redondo beach Nile in company with drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley went for “fuel” on your sport quads De Tomaso Pantera. Neal lost control and crashed into an oncoming car. Dingley was killed and two were in the other car suffered serious injuries and brain damage. The level of alcohol in the blood of the Nile were 0.17%, well above the then valid in California the level of -0.10 percent. (Now it is 0.08% for drivers age 21 and older, and for those who are under the age of 21 is 0.01%).In September 1985, the judge sentenced Neil to 30 days jail, 5 years probation, pay $ 2.6 million compensation for the victims of clashes and 200 hours of community service. For good behavior he was released after 15 days. Group Motley Crue dedicated their third album to the memory of Dingley.
After a series of arrests for fights in 2007, he was arrested in Las Vegas when patrol cops noticed that his “Ferrari” is moving more chaotically. He, or rather his lawyers managed to negotiate with prosecutors, he plead guilty to careless driving in exchange for something that they refuse to charges of “driving under the influence” (DUI).
In June 2010, the irrepressible Neil was arrested again in Las Vegas on suspicion of drunken driving. Along the way, he smashed the camera of a fan. He was released on bail of 2 thousand dollars. Neil pleaded guilty, served 15 days in County jail and 15 days under house arrest.
Actress Amy Locane, known for the films “cry-baby”, “Lost angels” and several TV series in 2010 was the cause of a crash in Montgomery, new Jersey. 60-year-old Helen seaman killed, her husband Fred suffered serious injuries. The level of alcohol in the blood Locane three times higher than the allowable level, and she was driving 63 miles per hour in a 35 mile zone. She was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to three years imprisonment. The relatively lenient sentence judge Robert reed explained the extenuating circumstances, including illness of the youngest daughter of the defendant.
In February of last year, the judge of the Supreme court of the state Locane sentenced to five years in prison after the court of appeal agreed with prosecutors that the sentence reed needs to be changed. How many actress will spend in prison is hard to say. Most likely, it will read the sentence, which she had already served.
The lawyer of the actress James Vronko believes that Locane punished twice for the same violation of the law, which is prohibited. He also said that his client for nine years did not drink a drop of alcohol and as a volunteer working in the organization for the fight against alcoholism. It was reported that the family of seaman three years ago signed with cash flying fish Cove Locane and couple in the hotel where the actress had consumed alcohol just before the accident.
One day the prison
In December 2006, actor lane garrison (known for the TV series “prison break”) were in Beverly hills in a car accident that took the life of 17-year-old Vahan of Satiana. This young man was a passenger in the car 26-year-old actor, along with two 15-year-old girls who received minor injuries. Harrison pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and serving minors alcohol.
Harrison met them at the liquor store, and together they went to a high school party, and then the actor got behind the wheel and a short time later crashed into a tree. He found in the blood cocaine, and alcohol level more than two times larger than allowed in California. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison. In April 2009, Harrison was released, he was still while attending courses in alcohol and drug rehabilitation. He also had to pay 300 thousand dollars in compensation to the victims and their families.
Former bass guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Three Doors Down Todd Harrell in 2012 in the city of d’iberville, Mississippi, entered the intersection on your caddy in the truck. Harrell admitted that he had taken five prescription drugs, including oxycodone. Previously he was arrested for fighting, assault and other violations of the law.
A year later he was charged with manslaughter by vehicle after in Nashville as a result of collision of the car of Harrell with another car, killing its driver — 47-year-old Paul Shoulders. The Harrell again found “oxy” and other powerful drugs. His rock band has cancelled the remaining concerts of the tour, and this marked the end of career, Harrell of Three Doors Down.
A judge in Nashville sentenced for Harrell to two years in prison and six years probation. But he continued to break the law after this term. As reported, it is judged again, this time for illegal possession of weapons and drugs found at his home in Mississippi. He faces up to seven years.
In 2003, actress Michelle Rodriguez (“fast and the furious” “Avatar,” “Machete”) was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and illegally leaving the scene of an accident. It was about two traffic incidents. Michelle spent 48 hours in jail, and during a three-year probation, and worked on public works, including the morgue, and three months attending alcohol courses. Two years later, the Hawaiian police on the road was stopped by Michelle. There, she participated in the filming of the popular series “lost”. Michelle was driving at 83 mph in a 55 mile zone.
Due to the fact that the actress violated probation, she was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment, 30 day program for treatment of alcohol dependence and 30 days of community service. However, due to the fact that the prison was at the time crowded, Michelle stayed behind bars for one part-time.

- The accident occurred on 8 June at 21:44 in house 3, Smolenskaya square, Moscow. Mikhail Efremov, who was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, left on a strip of oncoming traffic and crashed into a Lada car.
- After the death of the victim in the accident the driver of the Lada case is being investigated under paragraph “a” of part 4 of article 264 of the criminal code (“Violation of traffic rules, committed in a state of intoxication and entailed on imprudence death of the person”). The penalty is 5 to 12 years of imprisonment.
- Ephraim in the time of the accident, which killed the driver of the other car, was able not only alcohol but also drugs.
- 4 days after the tragedy Efremov recorded a video message in which he asked forgiveness for what he did.
- On the other dorozhno-transport incidents with participation of Russian and American stars, in which people died, read our material.

bookmark