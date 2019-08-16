The case of Epstein: the supporters of the version about the murder of a billionaire appeared valid arguments
Thursday, August 15, the results of the autopsy American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of a series of sexual offenses, including organizing prostitution and trafficking in children as sex slaves. As already reported “FACTS”, the 66-year-old businessman was found dead on 10 August in a prison cell in new York. The prison administration claims that Epstein committed suicide.
However, the autopsy results, reports the Washington Post, giving rise to serious doubts. The billionaire has discovered multiple bone fractures in the neck. In particular, it turned out to be a broken hyoid bone.
Experts argue that most often these kind of injuries occur in strangled. Much less — those who hanged himself.
The office of the chief forensic medical examiner of new York Barbara Sampson, who performed the autopsy, stated that it could not yet name a definite cause of death of Epstein. This requires additional information.
The publication said that the experts want to know more about the last hours of the life of the prisoner. Only then will it become clear if he had killed himself, or someone he has helped to settle scores with life.
According to U.S. media, Epstein found the guards at approximately 07:30 on August 10. On the neck of a billionaire was tighten the noose, made of prison sheets.
Recall that Jeffrey had tried to commit suicide in July. Then he was able to pump, but he felt bad. Many believe that a man in such physical condition would have been unlikely to hang himself. All this only strengthens the position of those who believe that Epstein killed.
