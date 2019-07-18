The case of Kevin spacey closed: the witness recanted
The state of Massachusetts dropped charges against actor Kevin spacey, who was charged with sexual harassment of 18-year-old son presenter Heather Anru.
The young man claimed that spacey accosted him in a restaurant on Nantucket island in 2016.
The alleged victim told me that three years ago, the actor gave him drink alcohol, then began to aspire to in the restaurant. The result is spacey was charged with indecent assault and offensive behaviour. The actor didn’t admit guilt.
At the court hearing, defense spacey said from the smartphone of a young man, in which are preserved records and messages device as evidence, the data portion has been removed, which in itself is a crime.
The judge demanded to see the smartphone, but lawyers for the boys said that the phone was gone.
The judge then called for testimony of the victim, but he pled the fifth amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which allows not to testify against himself.
In response, the lawyers spacey has offered to dismiss the case because of irregularities. Prosecutors decided to drop charges against the actor.
Spacey was accused of sexual harassment in several countries; on the wave motion #MeTo these accusations gained wide publicity and cost the actor his career. But none of them, except for the case on Nantucket island, has not yet come to court.
The first assault spacey in October 2017, said the actor Anthony RAPP. It was about the events of 30 years ago. Spacey apologized to the RAPP in written form and stated he did not remember that meeting.
Soon, similar charges were made by American filmmaker Tony Montana. According to him, spacey molested him at a bar in Los Angeles in 2003.
In November 2017, the leadership of the London theater “old Vic” reported 20 complaints of indecency spacey from current and former employees of the theatre. Spacey 11 years was artistic Director of the “old Vic”. Now London police are investigating six allegations of sexual harassment against the actor; in early July it became known that the British police questioned him on US soil. Spacey maintains his innocence.
After the scandal broke, the scene with the actor removed from a few pictures, which at that time were in the production: the film “All the money in the world to” urgently re-shot with another actor in the same role, the streaming platform Netflix broke a contract with spacey for the shooting of “house of cards”. In the final season of spacey not already there.