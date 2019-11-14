The case of the downed “Boeing”: the Netherlands has set the trial date for the action Girkin and his henchmen
In the Netherlands, called the exact date of the start of the trial in the case of the downed “Boeing” MH17. The first meeting will be held on March 9, 2020 at 10: 00 a.m. Central time (11.00 CET).
. All of them will be charged in the crash “Boeing” and the deaths of 298 people. Specifically, the aforementioned four will be charged with the delivery of rocket launchers “Buk” from Russia to the occupied territory of Ukraine.
The hearings will take place in a specialized regime complex “Schiphol” 50 kilometers from the Hague. The conference room can seat no more than a thousand people, therefore resolved that the process can come only next of kin of those killed in the plane crash, and all the others will be able to monitor the process remotely, will be broadcast live from the hall.
We will remind, earlier it was announced that in the case of the downed “Boeing” can be new suspects. A joint investigation group said it found evidence of Russian coordination of the supply of weapons to militants. The JIT investigators are looking for witnesses and are ready to protect them.
